Gas prices dropped by about a nickel a gallon in the Meadville area over the past week to average $3.70.
The price in the area was almost 15 cents lower than the per-gallon average of $3.84 for the state.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.com. According to price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.27 while the most expensive was $4.97.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Prices around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.53 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.55 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.99 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.95 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.75 on Peach Street.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.84 per gallon.
• Waterford: Average price is $3.83 per gallon.
