Gas prices have fallen for the second straight week in the state but the Meadville area has remained the same.
Pennsylvania gas prices dropped 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.55 Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations in the state. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but stand $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago. Prices in the Meadville area are at $3.58. Last week, the state's average price dropped 2 cents per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, gas at the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $2.95 Monday while the most expensive was $4.29.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32. The national average is down 9 cents per gallon from a month ago but stands $1.18 a gallon higher than a year ago.
"With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country. While we've seen some anecdotal reports about the new variant, vaccine producers have yet to definitively state if current vaccines will still bring adequate protection against omicron- something that might be critical to limit severity and to avoid new shutdowns. With OPEC+ members still planning to boost oil production in January, we continue to see global oil production slowly rising. In addition, U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to the lowest level since October, which may limit oil's recent rebound and keep gas prices declining through the end of the year."
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $2.84 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.79 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.54 per gallon.
• Erie: Prices as low as $3.31 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $3.58.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.55 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.36 per gallon.