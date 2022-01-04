Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.51 Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 97.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Prices in Meadville remained unchanged at $3.56 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.09 while the most expensive was $4.39.
"After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we've seen things stabilize. Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn't been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "In addition, Great Lakes states were expected to see a price hike last week, but the hike hasn't happened just yet, leading me to believe it will occur in short order this week and send the national average higher. For the rest of the nation, with oil near $76 per barrel, we will likely see gas price decreases replaced by minor price increases."
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $2.84 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.63 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.52 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.53 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.22 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $3.57 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.51 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.27 per gallon.