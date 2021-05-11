Analysts are expecting gas prices to rise in northwestern Pennsylvania later this week because of a gas pipeline that's been shut down because of a cyberattack.
Prices in Pennsylvania rose by nearly 7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.08, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 10.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago. AAA reported that the average price of a gallon of gas in western Pennsylvania was $3.10, 14 cents a gallon higher than the national average.
AAA forecasts gas prices to climb in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45 percent of all fuel to the East Coast. Over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline announced it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York Harbor. At this time, some lateral lines have reopened.
"This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week," AAA analysts said. "These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week."
GasBuddy analysts agreed.
"While average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery, all eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack has completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The situation is growing more intense each day that passes without the pipeline restarting, and motorists are advised to show extreme restraint or exacerbate and prolong the challenges. If the pipeline returns to service in the next day or two, the challenges will be minimal, but if full restart doesn't happen by then, we're likely to see a slight rise in gas prices."
Colonial Pipeline said it took systems offline to contain the threat, which halted pipeline operations and some IT systems. Colonial said its operations team was developing a system restart plan.
"While our mainlines (Lines 1, 2, 3 and 4) remain offline, some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational," the company said. "We are in the process of restoring service to other laterals and will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations."
Later Monday afternoon, U.S. officials sought to soothe concerns about price spikes or damage to the economy by stressing that the fuel supply had so far not been disrupted, and the company said it was working toward “substantially restoring operational service" by the weekend.
"I'm hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved," De Haan said. "This may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season."
The longer the pipeline is offline, the larger the impact on the East Coast. However, foreign gasoline imports and other pipelines can supplement Northeastern supply, AAA said.