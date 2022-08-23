Gas prices dropped about 4 cents per gallon in the Meadville area over the past week, but the drop wasn't as steep as the state average of nearly 8 cents.
Prices in Meadville averaged around $4.25 per gallon while the state average was $4.21, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 37.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.55 while the most expensive was $5.19.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 a gallon today. The national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season."
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.65 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.43 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.25 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.21 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.99 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.33 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.28 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.25 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.30 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.13 per gallon.
