Gas prices inched up across the state but dropped in the Meadville area.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, the average price for a gallon of gasoline went up almost 3 cents to $3.65 per gallon Monday. Most Meadville-area outlets, however, had a drop of about 4 cents to $3.75 per gallon.
Overall, prices in Pennsylvania are 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $2.89 Monday while the most expensive was $4.19.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.2. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas. However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which certainly bodes well for the overall economy. As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again. The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.27 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.21 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.74 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.48 on Peach Street.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.62 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.76 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.73 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.64 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
