Gas prices in the Meadville area dropped more than the state average last week.
Prices on Tuesday at most outlets averaged $4 per gallon, a decrease of 23 cents. Meanwhile, the state average dropped 13 cents per gallon to $3.98, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 40.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The station with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.20 while the most expensive was $5.19.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75. The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision (Monday) to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.66 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.59 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.00 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.99 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.80 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.09 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $4.04 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.00 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.05 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.00 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.83 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.