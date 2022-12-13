Gas prices dropped about 10 cents per gallon in the Meadville area and across the state over the past week, but Meadville’s average price remains almost 15 cents per gallon higher than the state average.
Prices at most Meadville outlets were around $3.90 Monday while the state average was $3.76, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 31.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.09 while the most expensive was $4.47. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21. The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”
Prices around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.07 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.83, with prices at $2.65 in North Kingsville.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.90 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.62 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.93 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.73 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.89 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.86 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.69 per gallon.
