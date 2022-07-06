Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the Meadville area have fallen about 6 cents in the past week.
The average price in Meadville was $4.90 on Tuesday while the state average was $4.87, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday.”
Prices in Pennsylvania are 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.68 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $4.41 while the most expensive was $5.79.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records,” De Haan said.
Prices around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $4.59 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $4.57 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.87 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.88 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.59 on West 18th Street.
• New Castle: Average price is $4.89 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.90 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.94 per gallon.
• Sharon: Average price is $4.89 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.89 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.75 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.