Gas prices in the Meadville area dropped by about 16 cents per gallon over the past week but the price for a gallon is above the state average.
Prices in Meadville hovered around $4 while the state average was at $3.86 on Monday after falling nearly a dime per gallon over the past week.
Pennsylvania prices are 19.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station with the cheapest gas in Pennsylvania had it priced at $3.07 while the most expensive was $4.47.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36. The national average is down 43 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. There has also been a drop in diesel prices, which this week will fall back under $5 per gallon, and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March. However, despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production. For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.23 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.99 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.97 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.70 on Peach Street.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.67 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.