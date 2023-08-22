The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the Meadville area fell below the state average on Monday.
Prices over the past week dropped about 13 cents per gallon to $3.80 at most outlets while the average price for the state dropped a cent to $3.89.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 31.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.45 while the most expensive was $4.38.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82. The national average is up 26 cents per gallon from a month ago but 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.40 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.55 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.99 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.96 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.78 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.99 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.86 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Waterford: Average price is $3.83 per gallon.
