Gas prices dropped about 6 cents per gallon in the Meadville area over the past week but the price per gallon remains about a dime above the state average.
Prices were at $3.90 per gallon at most outlets in Meadville on Monday while the state average dropped about a nickel to $3.79. In some areas, like the Brookville exit off of Interstate 80, prices were around $3.60 per gallon.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 35 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 45.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station with the cheapest gas in Pennsylvania had it priced at $3.17 while the most expensive was $4.52.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67/. The national average is down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career. A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states — and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out. In addition, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.66 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.39 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.86 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.62 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.99 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.89 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.94 per gallon.
• Sharon: Average price is $3.91 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.63 per gallon.
