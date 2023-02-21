Gas prices fell for the third straight week across the state but remained steady at many Meadville-area outlets.
The average gasoline price in Pennsylvania fell almost 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.19 while the most expensive was $4.15. In Meadville, the prices at many outlets remained at $3.90 while some prices dropped by 2 cents per gallon at others.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.37. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher. We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices. For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, “ said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy. This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.12 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.89 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.81 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.65 off of Interstate 90.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.78 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.63 per gallon.
