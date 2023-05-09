Gas prices dropped for a second straight week across the state but remained the same in the Meadville area.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania fell almost 4 cents per gallon in the last week after a five-cent drop the week before. The state average was at $3.68 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 0.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 82.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
In Meadville, prices remained at $3.80 at most outlets — a price they have been at for about a month.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $2.99 while the most expensive was $4.39.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50. The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come. Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.10 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.11 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.75 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.59 on Peach Street.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.62 per gallon.
