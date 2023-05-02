The average price for a gallon of gasoline dropped by 5 cents across the state over the past week but remained the same in the Meadville area.
State prices averaged $3.71 Monday and were at $3.80 at most Meadville outlets, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices in Pennsylvania are 15.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 62.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.14 while the most expensive was $4.39.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58. The national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline — but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.12 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.31 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.77 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.61 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.82 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.81 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.76 per gallon.
