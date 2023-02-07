Gas prices dropped almost 4 cents per gallon across the state over the past week but remained the same in the Meadville area.
Prices across the state averaged $3.75 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 9.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Prices in Meadville were at about $3.90 at most outlets. According to GasBuddy reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.15 while the most expensive was $4.38.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44. The national average is up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand. For diesel, we’re likely to see more declines, and potentially much more significant in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell off. And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.29 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.39 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.82 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.84 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.54 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.85 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.67 per gallon.
