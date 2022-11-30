Gas prices dropped for the second straight week across the state but didn’t budge in the Meadville area.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania dropped 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Prices in Meadville, however, remained at $4.16 at most outlets for the third straight Monday. Meadville’s prices are the fourth-highest in western Pennsylvania, according to AAA’s price report of 23 cities.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 37.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.08 while the most expensive was $4.59.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52. The national average is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.28 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.17 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.15 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.07 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.74 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.09 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.92 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.15 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.16 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.67 per gallon.
