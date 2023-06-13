Gas prices in the state dropped 2 cents over the past week but were unchanged in the Meadville area.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, prices were averaging $3.63 Monday while Meadville’s prices were at $3.70 at most outlets.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.43 per gallon lower than a year ago. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.05 Monday while the most expensive was $4.49.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.45 per gallon lower than a year ago.
“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida. These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks. Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9 million barrel per day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead. The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.36 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.25 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.60 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.67 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.53 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.71 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.50 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.71 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.59 per gallon.
