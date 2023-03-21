Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania dropped 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58.
Prices at many Meadville-area outlets, however, remained at $3.80. Prices have been stuck at that amount since the end of February.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 73.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.com. According to price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.09 while the most expensive was $4.26.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40. The national average is up 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 82.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The broad concern over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that we saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week. But, it may be temporary in nature, and is unlikely to be a long lasting trend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While California and areas of the West Coast saw some moderation in price, supply challenges amidst the transition to summer gasoline have led to sharp price increases in Arizona, and other markets saw varying impacts at the gas pump over the last week. Should the outlook for the banking sector improve, we could again see gasoline prices race higher, while continued or additional distress could raise the possibility of a broader economic slowdown, keeping gasoline prices in check. Overall, there are a lot of possibilities.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.15 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.05 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.69 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.34 on Peach Street.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.72 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.49 per gallon.
