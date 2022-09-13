Gas prices dropped 7 cents per gallon across the state over the past week, but prices in Meadville remain unchanged.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania was at $3.91 Monday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com, while prices at most Meadville outlets was $3.99.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 38.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.29 while the most expensive was $5.19.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67. The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the 13th straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and, of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”
Prices around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.53 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.49 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.97 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.70 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.04 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.98 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.02 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.83 per gallon.
