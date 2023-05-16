The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the Meadville area moved closer to the state average over the past week.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania dropped 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, prices in Meadville dropped about 10 cents to average $3.70.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 96.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.15 while the most expensive was $4.39. The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51. The national average is down 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 95.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline — the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year ago levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year on year deficit since Covid hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019 — so the relief at the pump as been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it’s looking more likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark- something that will make most motorists very happy. For those in Arizona that have seen gas prices spike during the spring, significant relief is starting and should even accelerate over the weeks ahead.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.21 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.59 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.69 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.55 on Peach Street.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.78 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.62 per gallon.
