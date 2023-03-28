Gas prices in the Meadville area dropped about 10 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.70 Monday.
The local drop was more than the decrease of 4 cents per gallon averaged across the state. The state average, however, is $3.54 per gallon, 16 cents below Meadville’s average, according to GasBuddy.com.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 77.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.08 Monday while the most expensive was $4.48.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 today. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83 cents lower than a year ago.
“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While Colorado’s refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.12 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.96 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.66 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.34 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.72 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.56 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.72 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.49 per gallon.
