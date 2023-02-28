Gas prices dropped across the state by about 6 cents per gallon while the Meadville area saw its first significant change in about a month.
Gasoline prices in Pennsylvania averaged $3.61 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 17.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 13.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.01 while the most expensive was $4.15.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33. The national average is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
In Meadville, prices dropped 10 cents per gallon at many outlets to average $3.80 per gallon. Prices had been about $3.90 at many Meadville-area outlets since the beginning of February.
“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country, with the exception of the West Coast as the transition to summer blends continues, and in the Great Lakes, where prices cycled last week but have now resumed declining. For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.07 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.84 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.76 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.44 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.87 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.67 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.77 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.87 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.57 per gallon.
