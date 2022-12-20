Gas prices fell about 10 cents per gallon across the state in the last week but only 4 cents per gallon in the Meadville area.
According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.66 in Pennsylvania while the price at most Meadville outlets was $3.86.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 35.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 12.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $2.87 while the most expensive was $4.47.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09. The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range. But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward."
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $2.87 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.67 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.85 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.83 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.45 on Liberty Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.87 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.85 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.78 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.65 per gallon.
