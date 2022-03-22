Gas prices in the Meadville area and across the state dropped by about 10 cents per gallon over the past week.
Prices in Meadville dropped 10 cents to $4.29 per gallon, while the state average fell 10.6 cents to $4.31.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 58.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.30 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station with the cheapest gas in Pennsylvania had it at $3.69 Monday while the most expensive was $4.99.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.37 higher than a year ago.
“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, COVID and Russia's war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it's not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline."
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.99 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.99 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.29 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.28 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.14 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $4.29 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.31 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.25 per gallon.