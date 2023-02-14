Gas prices dropped across the state for the second straight Monday but remained stagnant in the Meadville area.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon to average $3.71, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 8.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Prices in Meadville area, however, have remained at $3.90 at most outlets. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.15 while the most expensive was $4.17.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37. The national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner. In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view. Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.15 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.29 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.74 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.84 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.56 on Peach Street.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.83 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.63 per gallon.
