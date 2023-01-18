The average price for a gallon of gasoline dropped almost 3 cents across the state in the last week while the prices at most Meadville outlets went up 4 cents.
Prices in Pennsylvania were at $3.62 Tuesday, according to GasBuddy, while prices in Meadville were at $3.79. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $2.91 while the most expensive was $4.29.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with COVID cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived. Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat. The window on price drops, however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”
Prices around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.56 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.05 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.73 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.48 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.76 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.71 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.64 per gallon.
