Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.26 on Monday, while the price has dropped 2 cents to an average of $4.27 in the Meadville area.
GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania revealed that prices in the state are 18.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.28 a gallon higher than a year ago.
According to price reports, the Pennsylvania station with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.69 while the most expensive was $5.07.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31 higher than a year ago.
“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.94 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.95 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.27 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.26 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.10 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $4.27 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.28 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.15 per gallon.