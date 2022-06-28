The average price for a gallon of gas dropped in Meadville and the state over the past week.
Prices in Meadville on Monday were averaging $4.96 per gallon, a 4-cent decline from last Monday. Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania fell 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.94, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 19.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.76 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $4.55 while the most expensive was $6.29.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.79 higher than a year ago.
“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June,” De Haan said. “Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $4.73 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $4.74 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.93 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.94 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.79 on Peach Street.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.99 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.98 per gallon.
• Sharon: Average price is $4.96 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.97 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.81 per gallon.
