Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the Meadville area have fallen over the past week.
The state average dropped 6.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.20 on Monday, while the Meadville-area average dropped about 4 cents to $4.23.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.49 on Monday while the most expensive was $5.19.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10. The national average is down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.25 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction — down, saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.83 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.75 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.23 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.24 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.09.
• Greenville: Average price is $4.23 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.23 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.09 per gallon.