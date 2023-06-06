Gasoline prices in Pennsylvania dropped by an average of 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 on Monday.
Prices in Meadville, however, didn’t follow the statewide trend and remained about $3.70 at most outlets.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.29 lower than a year ago.
According to price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $2.99 while the most expensive was $4.29.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51. The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.34 per gallon lower than a year ago.
“While the national average drifted lower last week as oil prices cooled off, the drop may be temporary. OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond and cutting July production. As a result, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as global supplies, which have remained tight, promise to become even tighter as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Last time OPEC+ agreed to cut production, it led to a temporarily rally in the price of oil, but as global oil demand hasn’t been as strong as expected, the cut failed to hold oil prices up. OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia are likely hoping that the rise in oil prices will stick longer this time, as the Saudi economy relies on oil prices north of $81 per barrel. It’s likely that as a result of the production cut, oil prices could rally this week, pushing gasoline prices higher as early as mid-week. How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried. Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we’re still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.12 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.29 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.65 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.67 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.49.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.51 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.73 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.56 per gallon.
