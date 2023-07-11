Gas prices dropped by a nickel at many Meadville-area outlets on Monday while the state average remained the same.
The decline in Meadville put its average in line with the state’s at about $3.63 per gallon. Prices in Pennsylvania are 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.15 per gallon lower than a year ago. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.09 while the most expensive was $4.94.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50. The national average is down 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.16 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“After declining going into July 4, average gasoline prices have struggled to find much momentum in either direction as the price of crude oil has continued to bounce around, digesting offsetting news on both sides of the scale: supply, which OPEC+ continues to try and tighten, and weak global demand as monetary policy restrains growth,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t see much chance of a major break out of the tight range we’ve held since April, but there is rising risk for hurricane season and potential disruptions as major forecaster Colorado State University released its third forecast for 2023 hurricane season, showing a sharp uptick in the number of expected major hurricanes. Heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem, so there is some risk to gas prices going into the second half of summer.”
Prices around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $2.99 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.11 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.59 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.66 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.51 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.45 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.68 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.58 per gallon.
