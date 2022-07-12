Gas prices fell in the Meadville area and across the state over the past week.
The average price for a gallon of gas dropped about 10 cents, averaging $4.80 in Meadville and $4.78 across the state, according to GasBuddy's survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 27.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.56 higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.65 per gallon.
“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $4.39 while the most expensive was $5.69.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66. The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54 higher than a year ago.
"We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don't surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we're not completely out of the woods yet — we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline," De Haan said. "There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue."
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $4.46 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $4.43 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.79 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.59 on Liberty Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.83 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.80 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.87 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.65 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.81 per gallon.
