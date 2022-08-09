Gasoline prices for the Meadville area remained steady this week while the average cost for the state fell 8.1 cents per gallon.
In Meadville, gas prices were around $4.49 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy, a tech company that specializes in gas price information.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania fell 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.37, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Across Pennsylvania, the lowest price was $3.79 a gallon while the most expensive was $5.64 a gallon — a difference of $1.85 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average was $4.37 a gallon.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 a gallon.
The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and but still is 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.65 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.69 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.49 per gallon.
• Erie: Prices as low as $4.29 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $4.34 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.49 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.35 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.55 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.25 per gallon.
