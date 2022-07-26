Gasoline prices continued to fall in the Meadville area on Monday.
For the fifth straight week, prices for a gallon of gas fell. The average price in the Meadville was at $4.50, a drop of about 20 cents from last week.
“Gas prices continue falling coast to coast, with the national average last week declining for the sixth straight week, or 40 days in a row. The national average is now down an astounding 70 cents in that timeframe,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
In western Pennsylvania, prices are around $4.60 per gallon after being at $4.73 the previous week.
“I have no reason yet to expect the decline won’t reach seven straight weeks, as gas stations still have plenty of room to decline as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel. However, should the tropics become more active, the decline could eventually reverse,” De Haan said. “In addition, this week we’ll see GDP data for the second quarter, and if it’s better than expected, we may see oil rally, slowing the descent. For now, nine states are seeing average prices under $4 per gallon, a number that will rise this week, with over 40,000 stations under that level, keeping $266 million per day in motorists’ wallets versus mid-June.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.97 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $4.09 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.49 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.53 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.38 on Peach Street.
• New Castle: Average price is $4.51 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.54 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.66 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.67 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.35 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.