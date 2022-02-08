meadville tribune
The increase in the price for a gallon of gasoline in Meadville was nearly double the state average last week.
Prices on Monday at most Meadville-area outlets increased 13 cents to $3.69 while prices across the state went up 7 cents per gallon to $3.60, according to GasBuddy.com.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 9.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 85.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.29 while the most expensive was $4.29.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42 Monday. The national average is up 12.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare up in geopolitical tensions. Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.15 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.91 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.59 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.63 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.45 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.57 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.51 per gallon.