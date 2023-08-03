Heat-related refinery outages are being blamed for the 15-cents-a-gallon rise in the price of gasoline over the past week.
Prices in Meadville and across the state had similar price spikes, with most area outlets now averaging $3.90 per gallon while the state average was at $3.85.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 22.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 60.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.19 this week while the most expensive was $4.39.
“Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, oil prices surged to their highest level in months, rising to over $80 per barrel due to SPR releases coming to an end and concerns over cuts in supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the second and third largest oil producers in the world. Motorists have seen average gasoline and diesel prices rise at the fastest pace in over a year, but the rise seen in the last week should now start slowing. However, as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could easily push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023. Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet.”
The national average price of gasoline has risen 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72. The national average is up 21.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 45.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.42 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.45 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.87 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.75.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.78 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.83 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.85 per gallon.
