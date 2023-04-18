The average price for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania went up 7.5 cents over the past week while prices remained the same in the Meadville area.
Prices in the state are averaging $3.75 per gallon and $3.80 at most Meadville-area outlets, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 16 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 39.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.29 while the most expensive was $4.45.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two. Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon. Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.19 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.49 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.78 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.68 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.82 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.72 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.78 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.84 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.76 per gallon.
