The average price for a gallon of gas is $5 per gallon in Meadville but it’s below the state average.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 11.5 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $5.06, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 47.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.88 higher than a year ago.
The price of diesel has fallen 4 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.
“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Meadville’s prices climbed a total of 10 cents over the past seven days — an increase of 20 cents and a drop of 10 cents around the weekend.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $4.73 while the most expensive was $6.49. Prices ranged from $5 to $5.10 in Meadville.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 Monday. The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94 higher than a year ago.
“Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs,” De Haan said.
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $5.04 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $4.79 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.99 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $5.02 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.91 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $5.05 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.99 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $5.06 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $5.00 per gallon.
• Waterford: Average price is $4.99 per gallon.
