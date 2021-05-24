WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Firefighters and a utility crew responded to a report of a gas line break on Route 86 about a mile south of Woodcock Borough.

National Fuel responded to 19048 Route 86 at approximately 6:50 p.m. Sunday, cutting off service to the residence to make the situation safe, according to spokeswoman Carly Manino.

The incident occurred when a resident backed a vehicle into a meter set, Manino said in an email. Permanent repairs were underway on Monday.

No other customers were affected by the incident, she added.

