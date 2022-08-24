TITUSVILLE — Garbage collection for Titusville residents will be conducted Saturday this week.
The city made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
“Please put trash and recyclables out Friday night. All City residents will be receiving a letter from the City regarding collections for the following weeks. You may also refer to the City’s website and Facebook page for more information,” the statement said.
Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services Inc., which previously picked up garbage for Titusville and other area communities, closed on Aug. 15.
