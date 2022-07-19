The cause of a Monday fire that damaged the garage at a Meadville home is under investigation, according to Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department.
Firefighters were called out at 9:23 a.m. for the fire at the Terre B. Johnson residence, 993 Burns Ave.
The contents of the one-story garage — a lawn mower, a snow blower, several tables and other items — were lost in the fire, Wiley said. The 16-by-20-foot structure itself also was damaged, according to the chief.
“There was an exposure of a second garage (at the neighboring home),” Wiley said. “The crew did a good job to keep it from spreading as they were only about about 2 feet apart.”
The garage was insured, Wiley said. There were no injuries.
West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department, Meadville Area Ambulance Service, Meadville Police Department and Auxiliary Police assisted at the scene.
Firefighters returned to quarters at 10:49 a.m.
