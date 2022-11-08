RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The body of a 19-year-old Gannon University student was recovered from an eastern Crawford County pond Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Kevin Kwabina Niako of Stafford, Virginia, died from asphyxiation due to drowning, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, who ruled the death accidental.
Niako was found in a pond in the 9000 block of Armstrong Road at about 1:45 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Terry Geibel. He had been missing since Saturday evening.
Schell said Niako was kayaking at the time and fell out of his kayak. A companion attempted to rescue him but was unsuccessful, according to Schell.
“It’s a tragic accident,” the coroner said.
Niako had not sustained any injuries to his body prior to drowning, according to Schell, and was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time. The water temperature of the pond was 48 degrees Fahrenheit.
Niako was recovered in 14 feet of water approximately 40 to 50 yards from the shore of the 1.1-acre pond.
A Gannon University social media post Saturday evening announced that Niako was reported missing following a kayaking incident earlier in the day. Niako was a computer science and software engineering major, according to the post.
“The prayers of the entire Gannon community go out to those closest to Kevin,” the post stated.
Geibel said the pond’s size and debris under the surface contributed to the time required to locate Niako’s body.
A Sunday morning post to the Crawford County Scuba Team Facebook page referred to “multiple underwater entanglement hazards limiting our search patterns.”
Schell said no autopsy is planned, but toxicology testing will be performed.
Toxicology testing is the sampling of tissue, blood and other body fluids to identify potential toxins in the body, including prescription medication and other drugs and substances.
Niako’s remains still are in the custody of the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.
