Nerissa Galt of Hayfield Township has announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for the Pennsylvania House 6th District seat in the May primary.
Galt would focus her efforts on fair taxation for working families and the elderly, who are unfairly taxed through property taxes, she said.
She also plans to focus on the educational systems in Pennsylvania, to improve the quality of education while providing equitable opportunities for all students.
Galt works as an quality engineer for an aerospace electronics firm in Erie County, and is pursuing a degree in manufacturing engineering technology at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
She and her husband are the parents of eight children.
The Pennsylvania House 6th District now covers the Meadville and Cochranton areas and all of western Crawford County and a portion of western Erie County.