The two candidates vying for the 6th District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will take part in a question-and-answer forum hosted by The Meadville Tribune on Tuesday at 7 p.m..
Brad Roae, a Republican, in is his eighth term as the state representative for the 6th District, while Nerissa Galt, a Democrat, is challenging for the seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Rick Green, the Tribune’s editor, and Keith Gushard, a Tribune reporter, will pose questions to the two candidates.
It will be carried live by the Tribune’s media partners — Armstrong cable channels 23 and 100 and radio station WMVL-FM, Cool 101.7.
The Tribune is pleased to present the election forum to the public, according to Sharon Sorg, the newspaper’s publisher.
“Once again, the public will have the opportunity to hear the candidates’ views about the important issues facing the 6th District, Crawford County and the state and how they all interact,” Sorg said. “We encourage the public to participate by submitting potential questions for the forum.”
Questions for possible inclusion can be emailed to kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.
With the 2022 election, the House’s 6th District territorial boundary shifts due to redistricting.
The new 6th District encompasses voters in Meadville, Vernon Township, western and southern portions of Crawford County, and western Erie County.
Roae, 55, is seeking a ninth term. He first was elected to office in 2006.
Roae currently serves as chairman of the House Commerce Committee and is a member of the House Health Committee. He previously was chairman of the House Consumer Affairs Committee.
In 2019, he was appointed to serve on the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Board of Governors, which oversees Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities.
From August 1992 to November 2006, Roae was a commercial underwriter with Erie Insurance. He is a 1985 graduate of Maplewood High School in Guys Mills and a 1990 graduate of Gannon University, Erie, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
He resides in East Mead Township with his wife, Dana; they have three children.
Galt, 42, of Hayfield Township, is a quality engineer at Bliley Technologies Inc. in Erie. She previously worked as quality systems manager at Erie Plating Co. And as a quality engineer at Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc. She is pursuing a degree in manufacturing engineering technology at PennWest Edinboro.
Galt and her husband, W. Lee, are the parents of eight children and reside in the Saegertown area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.