Nerissa Galt of Hayfield Township has announced her write-in candidacy for a seat on the PENNCREST School Board.
Galt said she joined the race as a write-in in June after attending a PENNCREST work session and a voting meeting, which she said "were chaotic and disruptive to the district’s goals of creating life-long learners."
She said conflict among board members as another factor in her decision to run as a write-in. "The divisiveness of the nation has permeated the board in which political rhetoric has no place," she said.
Galt said her tenacious drive for positive change is her motivation for her campaign and her life’s pursuits.
Galt’s goals for the board include providing the public with transparency of board events and decisions; instituting more ways for students to participate in patriotic action through volunteerism; improving student performance through a strict focus on education; and highlighting positive district happenings.
Galt, an aerospace and electronics quality engineer, moved into the PENNCREST district in 2006. She is a mother and stepmother to eight children. She is currently enrolled at Edinboro University pursuing a degree in manufacturing engineering technology, as well as holding a certification in Six Sigma, a problem solving-methodology.
Galt is also a founding member of Healing Hearts of Crawford County, a support group for parents suffering from a pregnancy or infant loss.