For the first time in 78 years, G.I. Bill applicants can receive an immediate, real-time education benefits decision, thanks to the simplified Post-9/11 G.I. Bill application experience.
Since 1944, over 25 million beneficiaries have taken advantage of G.I. Bill benefits.
Many of these individuals waited up to a month to receive an eligibility decision — a month of waiting to plan their future, a month of waiting to take the next step toward their educational goals.
But not anymore, thanks to VA’s most recent modernization updates, through the Digital G.I. Bill (DGIB) initiative.
VA made updates to its application process in August, allowing eligible veterans and service members to apply for and receive their Post-9/11 G.I. Bill benefits decision within minutes.
By simplifying the education benefits experience, the VA is helping veterans use the benefits they have earned and deserve. VA is making a difference in the lives of veterans, their families, and the nation as a whole.
If you are a veteran or service member who is ready to apply for VA education benefits, here’s how to get started:
• Go to the VA website at www.va.gov.
• Click the blue Sign in button at the top right of the page.
• If you don’t already have a VA.gov account, you will need to create one. You can create an account using ID.me or Login.gov. Pro tip: watch our video for easy step by step instructions on to create an account using ID.me.
• After you have created your account, be sure to follow the prompts to verify your identity. This will provide you full access to VA.gov.
• Once you have created your account and verified your identity, you’re ready to apply for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits!
Since the release of the new automated claims system, hundreds of veterans and service members have applied for and received their benefits decisions in real time, officials said.
