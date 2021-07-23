A Meadville resource known for helping people, many of whom are setting up a new place of residence, is now looking for a new home itself.
The Furniture Closet, which has been helping those who need quality furnishings but don’t have the means to afford them since 1987, will vacate its storage area at William Gill Commons by the end of August, according to Christin Smith, executive director of the Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs, which operates the Closet.
“We are looking for any sort of space that can house furniture,” Smith said. “We’re not picky. We would be looking for anything that anyone would want to share with us.”
Like several previous locations the Furniture Closet has called home over recent decades, the Gill Commons space was donated. Now, however, the Meadville Housing Authority plans to use the space as a centralized maintenance supply storage area, according to Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich.
With the program’s limited resources, the top priority is to find a usable space that is as accessible as possible — ground-floor locations are much more preferable than those that require furniture deliveries and pickups to go up and down stairs, for instance.
As anyone who has tried to round up friends to help load and unload a moving van knows, any big move presents some challenges.
On the other hand, it also presents a chance to think outside the closet regarding not just where but how the service operates.
“This is a great opportunity for it to be in a more centralized location closer to town,” Smith said. It’s also a chance to think about whether the service, which has traditionally transported items from donors to the Closet and then permitted furniture recipients to come pick it up, should offer deliveries as well. A virtual means of connecting people and the furniture they need is another option under consideration, according to Smith.
Some may question the need for — or perhaps even the wisdom of — connecting people with free furniture. The people asking such questions are likely to be those whose homes are well furnished; they’re certainly not to be found among the lines of people, each holding vouchers obtained from the Center for Family Services, that form each Friday when the Closet is open from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Lynn McUmber founded the Furniture Closet with Carol Powell more than 30 years ago, making it the first program offered by the newly formed Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs. Since then, McUmber has spent numerous hours staffing the various Closet locations and seen many families come in search of the items they lack.
They’re have also been times, however, when she’s wondered whether it’s worth all the effort of obtaining and storing furniture, attracting volunteers, and seeking support for the “incredibly modestly funded” program.
Then she makes another trip to the Closet.
“And then it’s humbling because people are coming in and they’re just about, sometimes, in tears and they’re saying, “Thank you so much,” and they’re taking three beds away for themselves and their two children,” McUmber said. When she asks what they were using before coming to the Closet, often the answer is that they were sleeping on the floor or that one or more members of the family were using a couch.
“It’s rather humbling to realize how individuals are coming in and their children are sleeping on floors and they have no table to have a meal on,” McUmber said, pointing out that many Furniture Closet clients have just left emergency temporary housing for a permanent placement through services offered by the Coalition on Housing Needs. “You can place people in an apartment or a home, but if there’s nothing in it, there’s no real sense of home yet.”
Even used furniture can cost hundreds, McUmber noted. Thus, the goal of giving people in potentially precarious positions the comfort of home furnishings without the expense can be an important factor in establishing their overall security. Often furniture donated to the Closet is used in the coalition’s emergency housing, then goes with the residents when they obtain permanent lodging.
Hayden Brown knows firsthand the role the Closet can play. His family is one of the 265 families that have received some of the more than 900 pieces of furniture the Closet has distributed over the past four years.
When a recent move to Kansas City, Missouri, didn’t work out, Brown and his family found themselves back in Meadville.
“We lost everything we had, almost,” he said. “We went there and pretty much found everything we needed to furnish our place.”
The furniture was in good condition — Smith said the rule of thumb for donors is “As long as you would use it for your friends and family, we’ll take it.”
“It seems like they check it out pretty good before they give it out,” Brown said.
The Closet isn’t checking out many donations these days, however. According to Smith, there is a pause in accepting donations until a permanent space can be determined.
Thus, like many of the clients it serves, the Closet finds itself in a holding pattern as it seeks more stable housing.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.