With a quirky sense of humor like his mother’s already emerging, two-year-old Conner Urey of Cochranton is the comedian in the family, according to Susan Brown, his grandmother.
His older brother, Andrew, 5, is more serious, always eager to help their father tinker on his race car, crawl under the semi or even help him change a tire when necessary.
But Brown, who raised two daughters, said the two brothers share certain typically male qualities.
“Boys!” she exclaimed during a phone interview Friday. “I raised two girls — it’s easy to play Barbies and babies, you know? Now we jump in puddles and play in the mud, wrestle and get in food fights — oh my God. It’s like, OK, whatever, we’ll clean up the mess afterward.”
Brown, 58, is now one month into the new experience of raising two young boys and such moments of fun with Conner and Andrew have become more meaningful. They are among the “little things” she mentioned several times that can distract from, if not relieve, the grief she feels.
Tom Urey, the boys’ father and Brown’s son-in-law, died Dec. 27. Less than four weeks later, Mandy Urey — Tom’s wife, the boys’ mother and Brown’s daughter — died as well. Both Tom and Mandy died due to COVID-19, Brown said.
A chicken-and-biscuits fundraising dinner to benefit Conner and Andrew is Sunday at noon at Townville Volunteer Fire Department, 33441 N. Main St., Townville. The event is being organized by Townville Volunteer Ambulance Service, where both Mandy and her mother were longtime volunteers, according to family friend and ambulance service member Nathan Davison.
“Mandy gave hours and hours over years and years to the ambulance service and the community. Her mom taught tons and tons of EMT classes,” Davison said. “I figured they gave so much to our community, this is the least we can do for them.”
Brown said she plans to attend the dinner with Conner and Andrew. The chance to gather with friends and fellow community members will offer a moment of respite during what has been “two months of a major roller coaster ride,” according to Brown.
“And I hate roller coasters,” she added.
It wasn’t supposed to turn out like this — or so it seemed in early November.
After battling leukemia for two years and receiving a stem cell transplant last summer, doctors told Tom the cancer was in remission. The couple that through a dozen years of marriage had done virtually everything together — attending Tom’s races, working for their trucking company, caring for their animals and farm, raising their boys — could get back to something resembling normal.
“They thought they had the world by the tail,” Brown recalled. “They thought it was all good to go.”
But on Nov. 17 Mandy tested positive for COVID. Ten days later she was in Meadville Medical Center and Tom followed a few days later. A visit on Dec. 10 was full of hugs and kisses between Mandy and the boys as well as a message for her mother.
“She kissed me,” an emotional Brown recalled, “and told me to take care of her boys because she was scared she wasn’t going to wake up.”
Mandy was then sedated and intubated, hooked up to a ventilator that assisted her breathing.
Five days later, shortly after signing documents that made Brown the boys’ legal guardian, Tom went through the same procedure. He died before the new year. Mandy held on until Jan. 23. Tom was 44 when died and Mandy was 32, making them among the youngest county residents killed by COVID-19.
A month later, Brown has moved in with the boys in the couple’s home near Sugar Lake to fulfill the promise she made to her daughter.
“I can’t let my girl down,” Brown said.
The boys are young, resilient. They’ve been told their parents went to heaven, but it’s too soon to tell what effect the loss has had on them, according to Brown. They’ve had some low moments when they asked to do something special. Brown helped them write notes and draw pictures for their parents, and the trio attached them to helium-filled balloons that they released into the sky.
Laughing at the memory, Brown described how they watched as one of the balloons made its way up toward the heavens and the other two lodged in a nearby tree. Mommy and daddy will just have to talk to Jesus about arranging for some wind to deliver the other balloons, Brown told the boys.
Brown finds solace in a movie catchphrase that keeps popping into her head: “Just keep swimming.”
“There are days I’d like to sit and cry and drown,” she said, “but I have two little boys to raise.”
And at the risk of climbing onto her soapbox for a moment, she also has a lesson she would like others to learn from her family’s experience. It’s one most have probably heard already, but it bears repeating: “People should get vaccinated.”
Vaccinations may not prevent you from contracting COVID, she acknowledged.
“However,” she added, “it could prevent you from getting it so bad that you wind up on a ventilator and possibly losing your life.”
It’s a message that was once again reinforced Friday by Pennsylvania’s leading health official even as the state transitions toward the endemic stage of COVID-19.
“Vaccinations remain our best defense against this virus,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “It is great to see thousands of residents stepping forward each day to get vaccinated. That’s why we are prepared to move beyond the current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
With more than 22 million vaccine doses administered, Klinepeter said more than 76 percent of state residents 18 and older were fully vaccinated and 95 percent had received at least one vaccination.
The cumulative death toll for the state, meanwhile, was over 43,100 — 295 of them in Crawford County.
Brown is all too familiar with the reality that often isn’t captured by such figures, but with two young boys to care for she has little time to spend on her metaphorical soapbox.
“I just wish my daughter wouldn’t have been one of those statistics,” she said.
But rather than dwell on her grief, Brown tries to “just keep swimming” and looks to those little moments with her grandsons that provide some comfort. She’s looking to her community as well, particularly with regard to 2-year-old Conner.
“He’s too little to remember his mom and dad,” Brown said. “It’s everyone’s job that knew them to make sure he knows what awesome parents he had.”
You can go
A chicken-and-biscuits fundraising dinner to benefit Conner and Andrew Urey will take place noon Sunday at Townville Volunteer Fire Department, 33441 N. Main St., Townville. Dinners can be obtained with a donation and will include mashed potatoes, applesauce and dessert in addition to chicken and biscuits. Sit-down or takeout meals are available. The event will also feature a 50/50 drawing and assorted basket raffles. Meals will be served until 4 p.m. or until supplies run out. For more information, call Nathan Davison at (814) 720-0536.