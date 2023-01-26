CONNEAUT LAKE — Kendra Vivian, 19, was crowned Miss Pumpkin Fest in October at Conneaut Lake.
A month later, on Thanksgiving night, she was in a car crash when she swerved to miss a deer and was ejected from the car. She was hospitalized in Pittsburgh after undergoing immediate surgery with severe injuries, including a broken clavicle and a broken vertebrae.
Conneaut Lake Area Business Association, which sponsors the Pumpkin Fest event, is sponsoring a “Crowns for Kendra” spaghetti dinner as a fundraiser to help pay medical expenses, for lost wages and other expenses related to her ongoing recovery.
The event is set for Feb. 5 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Community Church on Route 322 going toward Hartstown from Conneaut Lake.
The fundraiser will also include raffles, games and activities for children and a fun “photo op with prop,” according to Betty Murray, one of the organizers.
Murray, a retired teacher, said Kendra is a former third-grade student of hers as well as a former member of the Spinettes, which Murray directs.
Kendra is a 2022 graduate of Conneaut Area Senior High and a daughter of Jodie and John Vivian of Conneaut Lake.
Murray also was director of the pageant and said she wanted to get involved to help the family.
Tickets are available for an $8 donation for adults and $3 for children 10 and under.
They can be reserved in advance by calling Murray at (814) 547-1950 or purchased at Ralston’s Hardware, 195 Water St., Conneaut Lake. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Murray said anyone wishing to donate items for special baskets for raffles can do so by calling her and she will make arrangements to have the items picked up.
